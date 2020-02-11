Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 28,521 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

LLY opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

