Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 4,647 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.56. The stock has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

