Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 45,906 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $43,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,050 shares of company stock worth $7,173,294. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

