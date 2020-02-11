Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,769 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $584.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

