Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $28.41 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

