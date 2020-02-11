Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 82,030 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VZ stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

