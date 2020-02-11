Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

NYSE SO opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

