Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.