Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.