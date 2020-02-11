Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

