Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

