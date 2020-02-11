Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $70.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 22.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

