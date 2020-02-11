Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

