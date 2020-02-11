Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $105.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1597 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.