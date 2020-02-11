Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

