Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.10 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.