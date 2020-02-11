Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

