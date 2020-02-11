Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,593,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

