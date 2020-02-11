Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,899.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,814.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

