cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

YCBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,500 in the last three months.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

