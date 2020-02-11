Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.