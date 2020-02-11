Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

