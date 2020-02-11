Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $279.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

