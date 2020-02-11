Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,353 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.