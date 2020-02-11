Cedar Capital LLC Buys 664 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

