Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.