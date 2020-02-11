Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.39. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,471,268. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

