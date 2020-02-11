Cedar Capital LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Fiserv stock opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

