Cedar Capital LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 487.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,258.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $566,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.