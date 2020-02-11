Cedar Capital LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

