Cedar Capital LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.