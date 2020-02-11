Cedar Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

