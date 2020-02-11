Cedar Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,032. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

