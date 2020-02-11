Cedar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

