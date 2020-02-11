Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

