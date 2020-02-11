Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 3,107 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 150,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,162,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 129,080 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

PFE opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

