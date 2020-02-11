Cedar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

