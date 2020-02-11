Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000.

BATS EZU opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

