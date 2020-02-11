Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

