Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

