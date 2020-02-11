Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.