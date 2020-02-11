Cedar Capital LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.32.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.