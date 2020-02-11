Cedar Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,236,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000.

DIA opened at $292.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $294.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

