Cedar Capital LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,190,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $1,185,271 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.