Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $17,460.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.30 per share, with a total value of $17,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,597. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Century Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

