Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

CCS opened at $36.82 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 299.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

