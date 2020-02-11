Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 150,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.