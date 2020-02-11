Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

