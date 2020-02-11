Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Southern makes up approximately 2.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

