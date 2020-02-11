Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $271.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.68 and a twelve month high of $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

